5737 Headquarters Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

THIS IS IT!! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 Story townhome with the perfect location at the Shops of Legacy. This very well maintained Frisco ISD townhome boasts hardwood floors and stairs, surround sound system wiring, fireplace, breakfast bar, granite countertops and back splash, all stainless steel GE appliances and attached 2 car garage. The large covered patio is a great place to kick back and relax and the patio furniture included! Enjoy the third floor media room that could also be used as a second master suite! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!! Pets welcome upon approval.