All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5737 Headquarters Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5737 Headquarters Drive
Last updated January 11 2020 at 6:49 AM

5737 Headquarters Drive

5737 Headquarters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5737 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
THIS IS IT!! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 Story townhome with the perfect location at the Shops of Legacy. This very well maintained Frisco ISD townhome boasts hardwood floors and stairs, surround sound system wiring, fireplace, breakfast bar, granite countertops and back splash, all stainless steel GE appliances and attached 2 car garage. The large covered patio is a great place to kick back and relax and the patio furniture included! Enjoy the third floor media room that could also be used as a second master suite! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!! Pets welcome upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Headquarters Drive have any available units?
5737 Headquarters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 Headquarters Drive have?
Some of 5737 Headquarters Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Headquarters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Headquarters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Headquarters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 Headquarters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5737 Headquarters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5737 Headquarters Drive offers parking.
Does 5737 Headquarters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5737 Headquarters Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Headquarters Drive have a pool?
No, 5737 Headquarters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Headquarters Drive have accessible units?
No, 5737 Headquarters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Headquarters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5737 Headquarters Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District