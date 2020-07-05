All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5732 Gleneagles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5732 Gleneagles Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

5732 Gleneagles Drive

5732 Gleneagles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Willow Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5732 Gleneagles Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
wine room
GATED GOLF COURSE LOT!! STUNNING VIEWS of the Queens Course at Gleneagles CC. Fml Dining or Wine room offers built-ins, wet bar, wine cooler. Kit has Granite, DBL ovens, gas cook top, island, open to den. Den has wall of windows, WBFP. Lg MASTER, bath has Travertine, Calif. Closet_2014. Guest suite down. Study with pvt entrance. 3 bedrooms up and Gameroom. Private inner courtyard with FP. HVAC systems replaced 2013. Pets on case by case basis. Close to Shops, restaurants, Mullenbeck REC center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have any available units?
5732 Gleneagles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have?
Some of 5732 Gleneagles Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5732 Gleneagles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5732 Gleneagles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5732 Gleneagles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5732 Gleneagles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5732 Gleneagles Drive offers parking.
Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5732 Gleneagles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have a pool?
No, 5732 Gleneagles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have accessible units?
No, 5732 Gleneagles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5732 Gleneagles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5732 Gleneagles Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District