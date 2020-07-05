5732 Gleneagles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly wine room

GATED GOLF COURSE LOT!! STUNNING VIEWS of the Queens Course at Gleneagles CC. Fml Dining or Wine room offers built-ins, wet bar, wine cooler. Kit has Granite, DBL ovens, gas cook top, island, open to den. Den has wall of windows, WBFP. Lg MASTER, bath has Travertine, Calif. Closet_2014. Guest suite down. Study with pvt entrance. 3 bedrooms up and Gameroom. Private inner courtyard with FP. HVAC systems replaced 2013. Pets on case by case basis. Close to Shops, restaurants, Mullenbeck REC center.