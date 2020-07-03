5721 Lois Lane

Amenities
Luxurious 3-Story Townhome at the shops of Legacy. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-Ins and plantation shutters are a few of the magnificent features. The ground floor makes for a study or guest room with bathroom. Spacious Dining and Living area with stone fireplace allows for very versatile use of space. Plenty Of Built-In Shelves And Cabinets in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island with granite counters. Stunning Master Suite with crown molding, walk-in closet, separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Guest bedroom on third floor with walk-in closet and bathroom. Relax, park and walk to restaurants and more. Pets are case by case.