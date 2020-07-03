5721 Lois Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious 3-Story Townhome at the shops of Legacy. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-Ins and plantation shutters are a few of the magnificent features. The ground floor makes for a study or guest room with bathroom. Spacious Dining and Living area with stone fireplace allows for very versatile use of space. Plenty Of Built-In Shelves And Cabinets in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island with granite counters. Stunning Master Suite with crown molding, walk-in closet, separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Guest bedroom on third floor with walk-in closet and bathroom. Relax, park and walk to restaurants and more. Pets are case by case.