All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5721 Lois Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5721 Lois Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

5721 Lois Lane

5721 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5721 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxurious 3-Story Townhome at the shops of Legacy. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-Ins and plantation shutters are a few of the magnificent features. The ground floor makes for a study or guest room with bathroom. Spacious Dining and Living area with stone fireplace allows for very versatile use of space. Plenty Of Built-In Shelves And Cabinets in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island with granite counters. Stunning Master Suite with crown molding, walk-in closet, separate vanities, separate shower and tub. Guest bedroom on third floor with walk-in closet and bathroom. Relax, park and walk to restaurants and more. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Lois Lane have any available units?
5721 Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Lois Lane have?
Some of 5721 Lois Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 Lois Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5721 Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 5721 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 5721 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 5721 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District