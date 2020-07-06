5628 Seneca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready! One story updated 4-2-2 with NO Carpet. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and large master bath. Other bedrooms are versatile and can be converted to a home office or study. Kitchen is fitted with built-in cabinets, granite countertops, and a kitchen island. The high ceilings, large windows, and skylight lets in plenty of natural light, giving the home a bright and comfortable feel. Good quality metal covered patio in the backyard is perfect for family gatherings. No section 8 please.