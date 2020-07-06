All apartments in Plano
5628 Seneca Drive

Location

5628 Seneca Drive, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready! One story updated 4-2-2 with NO Carpet. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and large master bath. Other bedrooms are versatile and can be converted to a home office or study. Kitchen is fitted with built-in cabinets, granite countertops, and a kitchen island. The high ceilings, large windows, and skylight lets in plenty of natural light, giving the home a bright and comfortable feel. Good quality metal covered patio in the backyard is perfect for family gatherings. No section 8 please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Seneca Drive have any available units?
5628 Seneca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Seneca Drive have?
Some of 5628 Seneca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Seneca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Seneca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Seneca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Seneca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5628 Seneca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Seneca Drive offers parking.
Does 5628 Seneca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Seneca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Seneca Drive have a pool?
No, 5628 Seneca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Seneca Drive have accessible units?
No, 5628 Seneca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Seneca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Seneca Drive has units with dishwashers.

