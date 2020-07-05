All apartments in Plano
4829 Bear Run Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:12 PM

4829 Bear Run Drive

4829 Bear Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Bear Run Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Updated West Plano one story in the Preston View subdivision with community pool. Easy access to Legacy Business Park, 121, Dallas North Tollway, Preston-Park shopping. Home features neutral colors, combination living and dining room; open kitchen and family room with fire place and wall of windows overlooking back yard with large deck. Private master suite with updated master bathroom. Two bedrooms and bath located on front of home. Home includes refrigerator, Nest thermostat and Ring type door bell with exterior flood light.. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Near Daffron Elementary. Application package in NTREIS media. Full Lawn Maintenance provided. HOA dues paid by landlord. No cats. Non-smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Bear Run Drive have any available units?
4829 Bear Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Bear Run Drive have?
Some of 4829 Bear Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Bear Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Bear Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Bear Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 Bear Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4829 Bear Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Bear Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4829 Bear Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Bear Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Bear Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Bear Run Drive has a pool.
Does 4829 Bear Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4829 Bear Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Bear Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 Bear Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

