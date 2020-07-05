4829 Bear Run Drive

Amenities

Updated West Plano one story in the Preston View subdivision with community pool. Easy access to Legacy Business Park, 121, Dallas North Tollway, Preston-Park shopping. Home features neutral colors, combination living and dining room; open kitchen and family room with fire place and wall of windows overlooking back yard with large deck. Private master suite with updated master bathroom. Two bedrooms and bath located on front of home. Home includes refrigerator, Nest thermostat and Ring type door bell with exterior flood light.. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Near Daffron Elementary. Application package in NTREIS media. Full Lawn Maintenance provided. HOA dues paid by landlord. No cats. Non-smokers.