Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4824 Deandra Lane
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:24 AM

4824 Deandra Lane

4824 Deandra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Deandra Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Toll Brother home located in the center of west Plano with highly sought after exemplary Plano ISD. House features open floor plan. Fresh paint inside of the house. New carpet installed in March 2020 all over the second floor. Big kitchen has huge island, GE Profile SS appliances, granite counter. Two story family room with see-through fireplace opens to kitchen. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floor all over the first floor. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, granite counter,frameless shower enclosure.Custom front balcony. Walk to community pool,park.

Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Deandra Lane have any available units?
4824 Deandra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Deandra Lane have?
Some of 4824 Deandra Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Deandra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Deandra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Deandra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Deandra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4824 Deandra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Deandra Lane offers parking.
Does 4824 Deandra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Deandra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Deandra Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4824 Deandra Lane has a pool.
Does 4824 Deandra Lane have accessible units?
No, 4824 Deandra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Deandra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4824 Deandra Lane has units with dishwashers.

