4824 Deandra Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Toll Brother home located in the center of west Plano with highly sought after exemplary Plano ISD. House features open floor plan. Fresh paint inside of the house. New carpet installed in March 2020 all over the second floor. Big kitchen has huge island, GE Profile SS appliances, granite counter. Two story family room with see-through fireplace opens to kitchen. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floor all over the first floor. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, granite counter,frameless shower enclosure.Custom front balcony. Walk to community pool,park.



Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.