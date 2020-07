Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

What a great home! Spacious, bright, updated home with all stainless steel appliances, granite, flooring wood vinly tile planks, carpet, porcelain tile new paint, New windows, LED Lights and all new fixtures. Very accessible location in the heart of West Plano. Refrigerator with water and ice dispenser will stay. Excellent schools nearby and minutes away form dining at shops of Legacy or Preston and 121 area. Call Agent for appointment.*Owner is a licensed realtor and broker.