4704 Rockcreek Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4704 Rockcreek Lane

4704 Rockcreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Rockcreek Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, Location. Well maintained former David Weekly Model, Master downstair with Soaking tub and oversized closet. Two bedrooms and game room upstair Open kitchen, breakfast and den floor plan. River view at backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have any available units?
4704 Rockcreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have?
Some of 4704 Rockcreek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Rockcreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Rockcreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Rockcreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Rockcreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Rockcreek Lane offers parking.
Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Rockcreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have a pool?
No, 4704 Rockcreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4704 Rockcreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Rockcreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Rockcreek Lane has units with dishwashers.

