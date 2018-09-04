4704 Rockcreek Lane

Location, Location. Well maintained former David Weekly Model, Master downstair with Soaking tub and oversized closet. Two bedrooms and game room upstair Open kitchen, breakfast and den floor plan. River view at backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
