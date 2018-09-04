4704 Rockcreek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location, Location. Well maintained former David Weekly Model, Master downstair with Soaking tub and oversized closet. Two bedrooms and game room upstair Open kitchen, breakfast and den floor plan. River view at backyard.