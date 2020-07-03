4689 Edith Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This wonderful Home offers Plenty of space for everyone!! Never run out of counter space in the huge island kitchen that overlooks the expansive Family room with two story ceilings!! First floor Master Suite offers deluxe Bath with Garden Tub, separate shower and Large Walk in closest! Second Floor features Large Game room and loft with TECH center. Two large Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Community Pool and Playground! very convenient easy access to 121 and Dallas North Tollway close to the mall, shops, restaurantes and grocery store FRIDGE IS INCLUDED