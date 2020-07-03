All apartments in Plano
4689 Edith Street

4689 Edith Street · No Longer Available
Location

4689 Edith Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This wonderful Home offers Plenty of space for everyone!! Never run out of counter space in the huge island kitchen that overlooks the expansive Family room with two story ceilings!! First floor Master Suite offers deluxe Bath with Garden Tub, separate shower and Large Walk in closest! Second Floor features Large Game room and loft with TECH center. Two large Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Community Pool and Playground! very convenient easy access to 121 and Dallas North Tollway close to the mall, shops, restaurantes and grocery store FRIDGE IS INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

