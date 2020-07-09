4674 Cecile Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two story 3 bed room 2 bath townhome in an incredibly sought after neighborhood in North Plano with FIRCOS ISD zoning, new gutters, and new exterior trim paint, this home makes a perfect and cozy residence. High ceilings greet you as you walk in through the front, with a wonderful formal dining area to your right. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom and second bedroom. Ample living space and a well laid out kitchen are featured downstairs, ready for entertaining friends on the weekend or enjoying a night in with family. Low maintenance and great location. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the desirable Stonebriar district. Close to 121 HWY and Preston office mark