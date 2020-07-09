All apartments in Plano
4674 Cecile Road
4674 Cecile Road

4674 Cecile Road · No Longer Available
Location

4674 Cecile Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story 3 bed room 2 bath townhome in an incredibly sought after neighborhood in North Plano with FIRCOS ISD zoning, new gutters, and new exterior trim paint, this home makes a perfect and cozy residence. High ceilings greet you as you walk in through the front, with a wonderful formal dining area to your right. Upstairs is the spacious master bedroom and second bedroom. Ample living space and a well laid out kitchen are featured downstairs, ready for entertaining friends on the weekend or enjoying a night in with family. Low maintenance and great location. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the desirable Stonebriar district. Close to 121 HWY and Preston office mark

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4674 Cecile Road have any available units?
4674 Cecile Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4674 Cecile Road have?
Some of 4674 Cecile Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4674 Cecile Road currently offering any rent specials?
4674 Cecile Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4674 Cecile Road pet-friendly?
No, 4674 Cecile Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4674 Cecile Road offer parking?
Yes, 4674 Cecile Road offers parking.
Does 4674 Cecile Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4674 Cecile Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4674 Cecile Road have a pool?
No, 4674 Cecile Road does not have a pool.
Does 4674 Cecile Road have accessible units?
No, 4674 Cecile Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4674 Cecile Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4674 Cecile Road has units with dishwashers.

