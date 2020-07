Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This townhouse is in prime Plano location, close to popular shopping and hwy 121. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two pantries, eat at bar. First floor living area with wood like floor, tile in all wet areas, laundry room with shelves, ceiling fans, one bedroom on 1st floor with full bath. All bedrooms have walk in closets, patio with small back yard with wood fence. Please note, only one medium-size pet allowed. Will be reviewed case basis.