All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4646 Penelope Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4646 Penelope Lane
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:08 PM

4646 Penelope Lane

4646 Penelope Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4646 Penelope Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful Well Maintained Updated 2 storied home with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet and lot of natural light in the heart of Plano,Frisco isd. It has an open layout with spacious living room and kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances including a new SS dishwasher,Refrigerator included.A guest room with an attached bathroom downstairs also there. Spacious Master bedroom with separate His and hers walk in closets and upgraded bathroom. The 2 bedrooms also have walk in closet and a spacious game room for entertainment.Corner lot so more backyard available. Pool, park, jogging trails and greenbelts around.Close to all major retails and highways.Yard maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Penelope Lane have any available units?
4646 Penelope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 Penelope Lane have?
Some of 4646 Penelope Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 Penelope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Penelope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Penelope Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Penelope Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4646 Penelope Lane offer parking?
No, 4646 Penelope Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4646 Penelope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Penelope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Penelope Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4646 Penelope Lane has a pool.
Does 4646 Penelope Lane have accessible units?
No, 4646 Penelope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Penelope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 Penelope Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District