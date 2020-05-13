4646 Penelope Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful Well Maintained Updated 2 storied home with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, upgraded carpet and lot of natural light in the heart of Plano,Frisco isd. It has an open layout with spacious living room and kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded appliances including a new SS dishwasher,Refrigerator included.A guest room with an attached bathroom downstairs also there. Spacious Master bedroom with separate His and hers walk in closets and upgraded bathroom. The 2 bedrooms also have walk in closet and a spacious game room for entertainment.Corner lot so more backyard available. Pool, park, jogging trails and greenbelts around.Close to all major retails and highways.Yard maintained by HOA.