Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed 3 Bath Best Location in Plano 75093, Beautiful executive or family home, Top schools in Plano(careful not all schools in 75093 are the same.) , New designer carpet and paint.All appliances with washer & dryer included. Fenced yard, only 4 mins to Trader Joes,Whole Foods,Eatzis, and Tons of Shopping.Beautiful Park, Greenbelts, Jogging Trls. Lake only 3 min walk away from front door.Hurry wont last long!, perfect for short or long term lease