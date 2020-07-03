4644 Courtyard Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Rare opportunity to lease a home in the coveted and highly sought-after Deerfield community! Exquisite floor plan with soaring ceilings and tons of natural light! Sumptuous Master Bedroom with updated bathroom is down with additional bedroom. Great space in master for sitting, home boasts two fireplaces, built in cabinets and a wet bar. Downstairs half bath has access to the backyard pool area for convenience. Sparkling pool with spa can be viewed from Master, living and family room. This is a rare opportunity in Deerfield!