4633 Orwell Drive

Amenities
Amazing location and price in Plano ISD within the boundaries of Shepton and Plano West. Close to Preston Road, Willow Bend, DNT, and many shops and restaurants. House has been beautifully maintained and features an open floor plan, tons of natural light, split bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Outside, there is a large, fenced backyard with a nice patio for BBQs and entertaining. Smart features include a security system and NEST thermostat. Lease also includes a refrigerator, washer, and dryer.