All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4633 Orwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4633 Orwell Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:32 PM

4633 Orwell Drive

4633 Orwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4633 Orwell Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Amazing location and price in Plano ISD within the boundaries of Shepton and Plano West. Close to Preston Road, Willow Bend, DNT, and many shops and restaurants. House has been beautifully maintained and features an open floor plan, tons of natural light, split bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Outside, there is a large, fenced backyard with a nice patio for BBQs and entertaining. Smart features include a security system and NEST thermostat. Lease also includes a refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Orwell Drive have any available units?
4633 Orwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Orwell Drive have?
Some of 4633 Orwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Orwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Orwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Orwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Orwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4633 Orwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Orwell Drive offers parking.
Does 4633 Orwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4633 Orwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Orwell Drive have a pool?
No, 4633 Orwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Orwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4633 Orwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Orwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Orwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District