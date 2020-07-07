All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:27 PM

4620 Home Place

4620 Home Place · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Home Place, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great location on South West Plano! The best school district ! This beautifully maintained, 5 bedroom home w-3.1 baths +Huge size Entertainment game room with built in wet bar, mini-fridge and cabinet. + Study in downstairs + Very elegant and oversize quiet backyard swimming pool with SPA and designed Gazebo with out door kitchen separate grass area on a beautifully landscaped. neighborhood of lovingly cared for executive style homes with great access to all the best that the Metropolis has to offer. Your family will very enjoy this peaceful environment.
Don't miss this best opportunity. You have to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Home Place have any available units?
4620 Home Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Home Place have?
Some of 4620 Home Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Home Place currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Home Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Home Place pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Home Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4620 Home Place offer parking?
No, 4620 Home Place does not offer parking.
Does 4620 Home Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4620 Home Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Home Place have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Home Place has a pool.
Does 4620 Home Place have accessible units?
No, 4620 Home Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Home Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Home Place has units with dishwashers.

