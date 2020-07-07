4620 Home Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

Great location on South West Plano! The best school district ! This beautifully maintained, 5 bedroom home w-3.1 baths +Huge size Entertainment game room with built in wet bar, mini-fridge and cabinet. + Study in downstairs + Very elegant and oversize quiet backyard swimming pool with SPA and designed Gazebo with out door kitchen separate grass area on a beautifully landscaped. neighborhood of lovingly cared for executive style homes with great access to all the best that the Metropolis has to offer. Your family will very enjoy this peaceful environment.

Don't miss this best opportunity. You have to see it.