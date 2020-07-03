All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4618 Ladyfern Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4618 Ladyfern Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:57 AM

4618 Ladyfern Way

4618 Ladyfern Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4618 Ladyfern Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Wonderful North facing Executive Townhome with exemplary top rated Frisco ISD schools Borchardt (10 of 10) and Fowler(10 of 10) that come under top 100 schools in USA. The house had been built in 2013 in Superb Plano Location! A beautifully architected open floor plan that leads to the spacious living room open to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite C-top, Gas Cooktop, 42 in Cabinets, SS Appliances, B-Fast Bar. Elegant Stairs lead to Generous Game Room Or Study. A Large Master Suite Enjoys A Private Bath - Walk-In Closet and Dual Sinks. Guest Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath Also Up. The community has walking, jogging trail and swimming pool. Proximity to schools, shopping and highways. Come and visit this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Ladyfern Way have any available units?
4618 Ladyfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Ladyfern Way have?
Some of 4618 Ladyfern Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Ladyfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Ladyfern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Ladyfern Way pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Ladyfern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4618 Ladyfern Way offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Ladyfern Way offers parking.
Does 4618 Ladyfern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Ladyfern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Ladyfern Way have a pool?
Yes, 4618 Ladyfern Way has a pool.
Does 4618 Ladyfern Way have accessible units?
No, 4618 Ladyfern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Ladyfern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 Ladyfern Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District