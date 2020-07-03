4618 Ladyfern Way

Amenities

Wonderful North facing Executive Townhome with exemplary top rated Frisco ISD schools Borchardt (10 of 10) and Fowler(10 of 10) that come under top 100 schools in USA. The house had been built in 2013 in Superb Plano Location! A beautifully architected open floor plan that leads to the spacious living room open to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite C-top, Gas Cooktop, 42 in Cabinets, SS Appliances, B-Fast Bar. Elegant Stairs lead to Generous Game Room Or Study. A Large Master Suite Enjoys A Private Bath - Walk-In Closet and Dual Sinks. Guest Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath Also Up. The community has walking, jogging trail and swimming pool. Proximity to schools, shopping and highways. Come and visit this beautiful home!