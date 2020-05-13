All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4617 United Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4617 United Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4617 United Lane

4617 United Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4617 United Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Wonderful big home for lease, over 4600 sqft, centrally located in most sought after Plano community with Frisco ISD schools. 5 mins to the Tollway and TX-121, the vibrant economic heart of Plano, 10 mins to Toyota and numerous HQs. The home features open office, formal living, formal dining, TWO MASTER SUITES, circular staircase with wrought iron balusters, game room and open media room. Solid hardwood floor in entry, hallway, formal living, dining, and 2-story height ceiling family room, tile in all wet area, SS appliances and granite countertop in kitchen. Spacious master bed downstairs with tons of windows, another master suite and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Pet accepted case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 United Lane have any available units?
4617 United Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4617 United Lane have?
Some of 4617 United Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4617 United Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4617 United Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 United Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 United Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4617 United Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4617 United Lane offers parking.
Does 4617 United Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4617 United Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 United Lane have a pool?
No, 4617 United Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4617 United Lane have accessible units?
No, 4617 United Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 United Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4617 United Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District