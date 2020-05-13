4617 United Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Wonderful big home for lease, over 4600 sqft, centrally located in most sought after Plano community with Frisco ISD schools. 5 mins to the Tollway and TX-121, the vibrant economic heart of Plano, 10 mins to Toyota and numerous HQs. The home features open office, formal living, formal dining, TWO MASTER SUITES, circular staircase with wrought iron balusters, game room and open media room. Solid hardwood floor in entry, hallway, formal living, dining, and 2-story height ceiling family room, tile in all wet area, SS appliances and granite countertop in kitchen. Spacious master bed downstairs with tons of windows, another master suite and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Pet accepted case by case.