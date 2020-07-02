All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:40 PM

4613 Meadow Ridge Drive

4613 Meadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4613 Meadow Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Exceptional corner property in heart of Plano within walking distance to Elementary School. 5 major Hospitals within 5 mile radius. 5 bed,5.1 baths,3 car garage + gm rm, media & study. Lrg living & din spaces perfect for entertaining. Spacious kitchen w elegant cabinetry, granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop & built-in fridge. Perfect floorplan w 2 bedrooms down. Pvt master w granite counters, split vanities, jetted tub & large walk in shower with dual closets. Liv rm w gas log fireplace. Wine cellar rm with dry bar. Sweeping wood staircase w iron balusters leads up to 3 bed, GM & media room. Recent brand new roof, interior painting and stained, polished hardwood floors downstairs done in Sept 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
4613 Meadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Meadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 Meadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

