4609 Spencer Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM

4609 Spencer Drive

4609 Spencer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Spencer Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Elegant Home with all of the amenities you would expect! Home with 4 bedrooms ,3.5 baths and 3 living areas.
Home features include kitchen island, wood floors,high ceilings, plenty of windows, open kitchen overlooking family room, walk in pantry, Laundry with shelves. Mastersuit down with bay window , features bath with his & hers sinks , jetted tub with frameless shower & dual walk-in closets. 2 Staircased lead to 3 bedrooms & game room with computer nook. Arbor covered patio 2.5 car garage.Gated driveway.Established community near Legacy business & entertainments areas. Walk to K-10 award winning school and Archgate Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

