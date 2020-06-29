4609 Spencer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Elegant Home with all of the amenities you would expect! Home with 4 bedrooms ,3.5 baths and 3 living areas.

Home features include kitchen island, wood floors,high ceilings, plenty of windows, open kitchen overlooking family room, walk in pantry, Laundry with shelves. Mastersuit down with bay window , features bath with his & hers sinks , jetted tub with frameless shower & dual walk-in closets. 2 Staircased lead to 3 bedrooms & game room with computer nook. Arbor covered patio 2.5 car garage.Gated driveway.Established community near Legacy business & entertainments areas. Walk to K-10 award winning school and Archgate Park.