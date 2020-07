Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Builder's Model home. Beautiful, w quick access to Hwy 121. Few minutes from Plano Corporate district & close to Frisco Stonebriar Mall and others. Served by one of the best school districts in the area.

First floor offers hardwood floors & tiles; corner unit with ample light; tons of upgrades being builder's model home.



Note: Owner will NOT entertain applications with pets. No exceptions.