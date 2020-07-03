Rent Calculator
4597 Baldwin Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM
4597 Baldwin Lane
4597 Baldwin Lane
Location
4597 Baldwin Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Story house, modern floor plan. four bedrooms and three bathrooms, in a nice neighborhood. Recent paint and wood floor. Best schools in Plano ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane have any available units?
4597 Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4597 Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 4597 Baldwin Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4597 Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4597 Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4597 Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4597 Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4597 Baldwin Lane offers parking.
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4597 Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane have a pool?
No, 4597 Baldwin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 4597 Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4597 Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4597 Baldwin Lane has units with dishwashers.
