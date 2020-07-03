All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 3 2019 at 9:54 AM

4569 Risinghill Drive

4569 Risinghill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Risinghill Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This gorgeous former model home with fresh paint is bright and spacious in a great neighborhood near 121 and the Dallas Tollway. It is accompanied with four bedrooms on the first floor and the master split from guest rooms. The formal living, which can be used as an office, and the dining area at the front of the home. Updated kitchen with beautiful granite counter top and 2017 new appliance. New remodel master bathroom with all the current trends. Game room is upstairs with built in entertainment center and desk. Walk to the elementary school and city park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 Risinghill Drive have any available units?
4569 Risinghill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 Risinghill Drive have?
Some of 4569 Risinghill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 Risinghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4569 Risinghill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 Risinghill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4569 Risinghill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4569 Risinghill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4569 Risinghill Drive offers parking.
Does 4569 Risinghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4569 Risinghill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 Risinghill Drive have a pool?
No, 4569 Risinghill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4569 Risinghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4569 Risinghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 Risinghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4569 Risinghill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
