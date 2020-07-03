4569 Risinghill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This gorgeous former model home with fresh paint is bright and spacious in a great neighborhood near 121 and the Dallas Tollway. It is accompanied with four bedrooms on the first floor and the master split from guest rooms. The formal living, which can be used as an office, and the dining area at the front of the home. Updated kitchen with beautiful granite counter top and 2017 new appliance. New remodel master bathroom with all the current trends. Game room is upstairs with built in entertainment center and desk. Walk to the elementary school and city park.