Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking

Also for Sale at $419,900! Beautiful, bright & airy 2 story home close to schools, parks & walking trails. Open floor plan, with high ceilings, fresh paint thru out and lots of windows for natural light. Master suite conveniently located downstairs with 3 split bedrooms and game room on the second floor. Huge gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinet & counter space will not disappoint. SS dishwasher, cooktop & microwave recently replaced. Large back yard perfect for fun & games.