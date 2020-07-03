4520 Crown Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Elegant and spacious 3-2-2 plus study one-story home in the heart of Plano! Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light. Wood floors & tile throughout! Large kitchen with island, gas stove & oven. The study can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Large backyard with great privacy fence. The neighborhood is close to bike trails, kids playgrounds, and parks, while also being within a walking distance to Gulledge Elementary. In the highly-rated Plano-West schools! Close to the Dallas North Tollway, 121, & George Bush Turnpike--quick & easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex.