Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4520 Crown Ridge Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:34 PM

4520 Crown Ridge Drive

4520 Crown Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Crown Ridge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Elegant and spacious 3-2-2 plus study one-story home in the heart of Plano! Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light. Wood floors & tile throughout! Large kitchen with island, gas stove & oven. The study can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Large backyard with great privacy fence. The neighborhood is close to bike trails, kids playgrounds, and parks, while also being within a walking distance to Gulledge Elementary. In the highly-rated Plano-West schools! Close to the Dallas North Tollway, 121, & George Bush Turnpike--quick & easy access to the entire DFW Metroplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have any available units?
4520 Crown Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4520 Crown Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Crown Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Crown Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Crown Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Crown Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Crown Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

