Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Schools, Great location! Plano Sports Authority, Carpenter park, appointed schools (Gulledge, Robbinson, Jasper) are nearby!Two stories home, upgraded master bedroom with double sinks, separate shower and walk in closet on the first floor and two bedrooms upstairs.The house is clean and ready to move in.

Cooktop in Gas, open kitchen are viewing the living room. There is a large storage with a key outside in the yard! It is a must see!