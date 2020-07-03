4508 Nunnley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

Incredible and elegant home in Plano. Home features vast living areas and bedrooms. Astonishing wood floors in main living area, study, & halls. New carpet on stairs and upstairs living area. Grand kitchen is open to the breakfast and living area. The upstairs level features expansive living room w wet bar, dedicated media room with seating and media equipment ready for you, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Oasis of a backyard boasts a welcoming in-ground pool, covered patio with wall mounted TV, and still plenty of green yard space. Application can be completed and paid for on our website. Each person 18+ will need to go online and submit an application. If active, home is still available.