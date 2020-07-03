All apartments in Plano
4508 Nunnley Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:06 AM

4508 Nunnley Drive

4508 Nunnley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Nunnley Dr, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Incredible and elegant home in Plano. Home features vast living areas and bedrooms. Astonishing wood floors in main living area, study, & halls. New carpet on stairs and upstairs living area. Grand kitchen is open to the breakfast and living area. The upstairs level features expansive living room w wet bar, dedicated media room with seating and media equipment ready for you, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Oasis of a backyard boasts a welcoming in-ground pool, covered patio with wall mounted TV, and still plenty of green yard space. Application can be completed and paid for on our website. Each person 18+ will need to go online and submit an application. If active, home is still available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Nunnley Drive have any available units?
4508 Nunnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Nunnley Drive have?
Some of 4508 Nunnley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Nunnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Nunnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Nunnley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4508 Nunnley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4508 Nunnley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Nunnley Drive offers parking.
Does 4508 Nunnley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Nunnley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Nunnley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4508 Nunnley Drive has a pool.
Does 4508 Nunnley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4508 Nunnley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Nunnley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Nunnley Drive has units with dishwashers.

