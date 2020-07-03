All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4507 Aspen Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4507 Aspen Glen Road
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:09 AM

4507 Aspen Glen Road

4507 Aspen Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4507 Aspen Glen Road, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful West Plano home with tons of new updates, beautiful tile wood look floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and designer paint and lighting throughout. Updated kitchen featuring new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beveled tile back splash, and breakfast bar open to inviting family room with gas fireplace. Large master retreat with a large tub, new frame less shower door, dual sinks and dimmable lighting. 2 secondary bedrooms that share an updated bathroom! New AC-Heating, all new appliance, updated for easy tenet with less fuss. Walk to award winning Frisco schools and new Archgate Park. Minutes to Tollway & 121, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have any available units?
4507 Aspen Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have?
Some of 4507 Aspen Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Aspen Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Aspen Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Aspen Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Aspen Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Aspen Glen Road offers parking.
Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Aspen Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have a pool?
No, 4507 Aspen Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 4507 Aspen Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Aspen Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Aspen Glen Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District