4507 Aspen Glen Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful West Plano home with tons of new updates, beautiful tile wood look floors, crown molding, recessed lighting and designer paint and lighting throughout. Updated kitchen featuring new white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beveled tile back splash, and breakfast bar open to inviting family room with gas fireplace. Large master retreat with a large tub, new frame less shower door, dual sinks and dimmable lighting. 2 secondary bedrooms that share an updated bathroom! New AC-Heating, all new appliance, updated for easy tenet with less fuss. Walk to award winning Frisco schools and new Archgate Park. Minutes to Tollway & 121, restaurants and more!