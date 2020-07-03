All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4500 Reunion Drive

4500 Reunion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Reunion Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single family home on a corner lot in a great location! Across elementary and park. Freshly updated kitchen. Almost Brand New Laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Large rooms and very functional floor plan. Beautiful and huge master bedroom. HOA included and pet case by case! You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Reunion Drive have any available units?
4500 Reunion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Reunion Drive have?
Some of 4500 Reunion Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Reunion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Reunion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Reunion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 Reunion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4500 Reunion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Reunion Drive offers parking.
Does 4500 Reunion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Reunion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Reunion Drive have a pool?
No, 4500 Reunion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Reunion Drive have accessible units?
No, 4500 Reunion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Reunion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Reunion Drive has units with dishwashers.

