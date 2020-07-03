4500 Reunion Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Single family home on a corner lot in a great location! Across elementary and park. Freshly updated kitchen. Almost Brand New Laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Large rooms and very functional floor plan. Beautiful and huge master bedroom. HOA included and pet case by case! You don't want to miss this one!