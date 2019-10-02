Rent Calculator
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 23
4440 Waskom Drive
4440 Waskom Drive
·
No Longer Available
4440 Waskom Drive, Plano, TX 75024
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4440 Waskom Drive have any available units?
4440 Waskom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4440 Waskom Drive have?
Some of 4440 Waskom Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4440 Waskom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Waskom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Waskom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Waskom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4440 Waskom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4440 Waskom Drive offers parking.
Does 4440 Waskom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Waskom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Waskom Drive have a pool?
No, 4440 Waskom Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4440 Waskom Drive have accessible units?
No, 4440 Waskom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Waskom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4440 Waskom Drive has units with dishwashers.
