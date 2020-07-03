4428 Heath Court

Amenities

Do not miss this opportunity to live in this great area with great schools. New water heater, security alarm system, storm door, and faucets were replaced recently. Whole house was painted last year and laminate floors on stairs and all of the rooms and living room upstairs were also installed last year. Granite counter tops, skip towel texture in kitchen and nook, porcelain tiles in kitchen and bathrooms, laminate wood flooring in both living areas downstairs. Huge master bedroom. Exemplary Plano West schools. .