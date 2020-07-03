All apartments in Plano
4428 Heath Court
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

4428 Heath Court

4428 Heath Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Heath Ct, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Do not miss this opportunity to live in this great area with great schools. New water heater, security alarm system, storm door, and faucets were replaced recently. Whole house was painted last year and laminate floors on stairs and all of the rooms and living room upstairs were also installed last year. Granite counter tops, skip towel texture in kitchen and nook, porcelain tiles in kitchen and bathrooms, laminate wood flooring in both living areas downstairs. Huge master bedroom. Exemplary Plano West schools. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Heath Court have any available units?
4428 Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Heath Court have?
Some of 4428 Heath Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Heath Court pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Heath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4428 Heath Court offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Heath Court offers parking.
Does 4428 Heath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Heath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Heath Court have a pool?
No, 4428 Heath Court does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Heath Court have accessible units?
No, 4428 Heath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Heath Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Heath Court does not have units with dishwashers.

