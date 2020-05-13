All apartments in Plano
4428 Emerson Drive

Location

4428 Emerson Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING LOCATION, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED! This home is fantastic on so many levels! West Plano location situated across from Preston Meadow Park. Open concept custom home. Rich hand scraped wood floors, neutral paint scheme, Radiant barrier, energy efficiency throughout, French drains and gutters. Stainless appliances, granite countertops, two pantries, charming breakfast nook. Great loft area upstairs. Treed backyard and lovely board on board privacy fence. new roof. Jogging and bike trails, park, rec center, practice fields, dining and shopping - all just minutes away. It's perfection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Emerson Drive have any available units?
4428 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 4428 Emerson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Emerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4428 Emerson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4428 Emerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Emerson Drive offers parking.
Does 4428 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Emerson Drive have a pool?
No, 4428 Emerson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4428 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 Emerson Drive has units with dishwashers.

