4428 Emerson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING LOCATION, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED! This home is fantastic on so many levels! West Plano location situated across from Preston Meadow Park. Open concept custom home. Rich hand scraped wood floors, neutral paint scheme, Radiant barrier, energy efficiency throughout, French drains and gutters. Stainless appliances, granite countertops, two pantries, charming breakfast nook. Great loft area upstairs. Treed backyard and lovely board on board privacy fence. new roof. Jogging and bike trails, park, rec center, practice fields, dining and shopping - all just minutes away. It's perfection.