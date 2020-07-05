All apartments in Plano
4409 Wonderland Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

4409 Wonderland Drive

4409 Wonderland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Wonderland Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful, pristine 5 bed, 3 bath home with high end updates.Marble entry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, abundant storage, and a beautifully landscaped yard.Superb home for entertaining, there is a formal dining room, open living room, game room, and wired movie room with sound insulation. Home has a new roof, energy-efficient AC and Heating, comes with a Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.Walking distance to award winning schools, parks and nature,bike trails, there is also a free community swimming pool. Minutes away from grocery stores and shopping. Lawn-garden care, HOA fees, and Home Warranty are paid by owners. Move in and enjoy the good life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Wonderland Drive have any available units?
4409 Wonderland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Wonderland Drive have?
Some of 4409 Wonderland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Wonderland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Wonderland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Wonderland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Wonderland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4409 Wonderland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Wonderland Drive offers parking.
Does 4409 Wonderland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Wonderland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Wonderland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Wonderland Drive has a pool.
Does 4409 Wonderland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 Wonderland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Wonderland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Wonderland Drive has units with dishwashers.

