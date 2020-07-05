4409 Wonderland Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, pristine 5 bed, 3 bath home with high end updates.Marble entry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, abundant storage, and a beautifully landscaped yard.Superb home for entertaining, there is a formal dining room, open living room, game room, and wired movie room with sound insulation. Home has a new roof, energy-efficient AC and Heating, comes with a Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.Walking distance to award winning schools, parks and nature,bike trails, there is also a free community swimming pool. Minutes away from grocery stores and shopping. Lawn-garden care, HOA fees, and Home Warranty are paid by owners. Move in and enjoy the good life!