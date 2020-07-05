4409 Avonshire Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!!! This open concept 4-bed, 2-bath boasts a beautifully updated kitchen with vaulted ceilings, bay area, breakfast nook and SS appliances. Spacious open living area. Other updates included complete remodel of both bathrooms, interior paint, and new flooring, new roof August 2016, new water heater Nov 2017, new AC system, new carpet, new master bathroom vanity. Backyard ready for entertaining with a gorgeous pool perfect for the summer heat and an open patio with a Pool gate or fence in storage! Plenty of outdoor space and board on board privacy fence! Will you be the next proud owner of this gem?!? Don't miss out, will not last long!!