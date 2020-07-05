All apartments in Plano
4409 Avonshire Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

4409 Avonshire Lane

4409 Avonshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Avonshire Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! This open concept 4-bed, 2-bath boasts a beautifully updated kitchen with vaulted ceilings, bay area, breakfast nook and SS appliances. Spacious open living area. Other updates included complete remodel of both bathrooms, interior paint, and new flooring, new roof August 2016, new water heater Nov 2017, new AC system, new carpet, new master bathroom vanity. Backyard ready for entertaining with a gorgeous pool perfect for the summer heat and an open patio with a Pool gate or fence in storage! Plenty of outdoor space and board on board privacy fence! Will you be the next proud owner of this gem?!? Don't miss out, will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Avonshire Lane have any available units?
4409 Avonshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Avonshire Lane have?
Some of 4409 Avonshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Avonshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Avonshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Avonshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Avonshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4409 Avonshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Avonshire Lane offers parking.
Does 4409 Avonshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Avonshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Avonshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Avonshire Lane has a pool.
Does 4409 Avonshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 4409 Avonshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Avonshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Avonshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

