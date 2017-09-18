All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019

4405 Heath Court

Location

4405 Heath Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-Maintained Charming 3 Bdrm 1-Story with Study. Study also can use as 2nd living with franch door. Located in the center of Plano. Formal Dining boasts Engineered Wood Floors. Foyer offers arched doorways & art-niche. Large Family Room opens to breakfast area & kitchen boasting 42in cabinets & plenty of counterspace. A privacy fence compliments the spacious backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Heath Court have any available units?
4405 Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Heath Court have?
Some of 4405 Heath Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Heath Court pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Heath Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4405 Heath Court offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Heath Court offers parking.
Does 4405 Heath Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Heath Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Heath Court have a pool?
No, 4405 Heath Court does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Heath Court have accessible units?
No, 4405 Heath Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Heath Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 Heath Court has units with dishwashers.

