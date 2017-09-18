Well-Maintained Charming 3 Bdrm 1-Story with Study. Study also can use as 2nd living with franch door. Located in the center of Plano. Formal Dining boasts Engineered Wood Floors. Foyer offers arched doorways & art-niche. Large Family Room opens to breakfast area & kitchen boasting 42in cabinets & plenty of counterspace. A privacy fence compliments the spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4405 Heath Court have any available units?
4405 Heath Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
What amenities does 4405 Heath Court have?
Some of 4405 Heath Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Heath Court currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Heath Court is not currently offering any rent specials.