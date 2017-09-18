4405 Heath Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well-Maintained Charming 3 Bdrm 1-Story with Study. Study also can use as 2nd living with franch door. Located in the center of Plano. Formal Dining boasts Engineered Wood Floors. Foyer offers arched doorways & art-niche. Large Family Room opens to breakfast area & kitchen boasting 42in cabinets & plenty of counterspace. A privacy fence compliments the spacious backyard.