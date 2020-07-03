4404 Galsford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Fabulous Highland home situated on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with Master and guest suite on the main floor. Stacked formals, high ceilings in family room, large gameroom and two bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors in formal living, dining & hallways. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, island & pullout drawers in cabinets. 3 car garage. Outdoor oasis with pool & spa! Lifetime warranty on the stain resistant carpet throughout. Fresh paint in jack & jill baths, upstairs back bedroom and downstairs guest bedroom. Upstairs AC compressor, water heater and garage door replaced in 2019. Appliances replaced in 2015. Plano exemplary schools - Wyatt, Rice, Jasper and Plano West.