Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4404 Galsford Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:13 AM

4404 Galsford Drive

4404 Galsford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Galsford Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Fabulous Highland home situated on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with Master and guest suite on the main floor. Stacked formals, high ceilings in family room, large gameroom and two bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors in formal living, dining & hallways. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, island & pullout drawers in cabinets. 3 car garage. Outdoor oasis with pool & spa! Lifetime warranty on the stain resistant carpet throughout. Fresh paint in jack & jill baths, upstairs back bedroom and downstairs guest bedroom. Upstairs AC compressor, water heater and garage door replaced in 2019. Appliances replaced in 2015. Plano exemplary schools - Wyatt, Rice, Jasper and Plano West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Galsford Drive have any available units?
4404 Galsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Galsford Drive have?
Some of 4404 Galsford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Galsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Galsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Galsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Galsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4404 Galsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Galsford Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Galsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Galsford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Galsford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4404 Galsford Drive has a pool.
Does 4404 Galsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Galsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Galsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Galsford Drive has units with dishwashers.

