Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great open and split floor plan with hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with new granite counter tops and subway tile back splash! Washer and dryer included! On a corner lot of a cul de sac in coveted West Plano! Bonus sun room not included in square footage. Neighborhood has a community pool. Tenant to verify all information herein.