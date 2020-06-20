All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4344 Ridge Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4344 Ridge Point Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:37 AM

4344 Ridge Point Lane

4344 Ridge Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4344 Ridge Point Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very Nice 2 story 4 bedrooms, 3 baths 2640 SqFt home located in the most desirable the Villages of white rock creek community. Walking distance to elementary school, just minutes to HWY 121, Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, shopping center and Restaurants. Community have Jogging trail, Park, Playground, community Pool and Pond. Kitchen granite Counter top, Island, Gas cooktop. Family Room open to kitchen and Breakfast. One bedroom down, Master and two bedrooms, Game room up stairs. Brand New carpet. C-tiles and laminate throughout down stairs, Built-in desk, Sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have any available units?
4344 Ridge Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have?
Some of 4344 Ridge Point Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 Ridge Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4344 Ridge Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 Ridge Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4344 Ridge Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4344 Ridge Point Lane offers parking.
Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4344 Ridge Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4344 Ridge Point Lane has a pool.
Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 4344 Ridge Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 Ridge Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4344 Ridge Point Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District