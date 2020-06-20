4344 Ridge Point Lane

Amenities

Very Nice 2 story 4 bedrooms, 3 baths 2640 SqFt home located in the most desirable the Villages of white rock creek community. Walking distance to elementary school, just minutes to HWY 121, Tollway, Stonebriar Mall, shopping center and Restaurants. Community have Jogging trail, Park, Playground, community Pool and Pond. Kitchen granite Counter top, Island, Gas cooktop. Family Room open to kitchen and Breakfast. One bedroom down, Master and two bedrooms, Game room up stairs. Brand New carpet. C-tiles and laminate throughout down stairs, Built-in desk, Sprinkler system.