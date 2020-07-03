All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:30 AM

4337 Waskom Dr.

4337 Waskom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4337 Waskom Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Desirable Plano Neighborhood - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Plano neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen open to family room. Formal living and dining area. All bedrooms up. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. Large fenced backyard. Close to park, walking and jogging trails, community pool and playground. Walking distance to elementary school. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Apply online at www.legacy380.com $45 application fee per applicant. One time $125 administration fee per lease upon approval. Tenant to verify all information.

(RLNE3389030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Waskom Dr. have any available units?
4337 Waskom Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Waskom Dr. have?
Some of 4337 Waskom Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Waskom Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Waskom Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Waskom Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Waskom Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Waskom Dr. offer parking?
No, 4337 Waskom Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4337 Waskom Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Waskom Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Waskom Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4337 Waskom Dr. has a pool.
Does 4337 Waskom Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4337 Waskom Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Waskom Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Waskom Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

