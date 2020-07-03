4337 Waskom Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Beautiful Home in Desirable Plano Neighborhood - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Plano neighborhood. Spacious eat in kitchen open to family room. Formal living and dining area. All bedrooms up. Master bedroom has private bath and large walk in closet. Large fenced backyard. Close to park, walking and jogging trails, community pool and playground. Walking distance to elementary school. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Apply online at www.legacy380.com $45 application fee per applicant. One time $125 administration fee per lease upon approval. Tenant to verify all information.



