Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with a great floor plan that has been recently updated - new tile in baths, fresh paint, etc. Large eat-in kitchen open to living area and high ceilings. Great updated master bath (new pictures coming soon) with WIC and separate tub-shower. Large backyard and two patios. Private park in the area and one block to elementary school and greenbelt. Perfect lease property.