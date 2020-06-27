All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4217 Arbrook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4217 Arbrook Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

4217 Arbrook Way

4217 Arbrook Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4217 Arbrook Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous lease-to-own two-story 3 bedroom and 4 full bath townhome with inviting open floor plan. Extremely low energy bills due to the builder's energy efficient standards and 2 ecobee thermostats with sensors. Yard is maintenance free! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and beautiful designer backsplash. The private fenced backyard and patio area is perfectly sized. Located 1 minute from Cityline & Whole Foods, close to Central Expy, and George Bush Tollway. Check out this rent-to-own beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Arbrook Way have any available units?
4217 Arbrook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Arbrook Way have?
Some of 4217 Arbrook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Arbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Arbrook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Arbrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4217 Arbrook Way offer parking?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Arbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Arbrook Way have a pool?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Arbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Arbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Arbrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District