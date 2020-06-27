4217 Arbrook Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous lease-to-own two-story 3 bedroom and 4 full bath townhome with inviting open floor plan. Extremely low energy bills due to the builder's energy efficient standards and 2 ecobee thermostats with sensors. Yard is maintenance free! The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite countertops and beautiful designer backsplash. The private fenced backyard and patio area is perfectly sized. Located 1 minute from Cityline & Whole Foods, close to Central Expy, and George Bush Tollway. Check out this rent-to-own beauty today!