Last updated July 15 2019 at 6:54 AM

4109 Guthrie Drive

4109 Guthrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Guthrie Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! Lovely 4-bed, 3-bath home close to everything in Plano. Minutes to Dallas Toll Way and 121 in a wonderfully quiet neighborhood with access to top schools in Plano.
This home is freshly renovated with laminated wood floor throughout, all new window blinds, new paint in and out, new fixtures throughout. Updates include all bathroom mirrors and shower, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including new smart dishwasher and new French-door refrigerator. Dual Zone Heating and cooling with AC upstairs replaced 2014 and the downstairs AC replaced 2018.
Popular open living concept with master-bedroom downstairs, 3-large bedrooms upstairs plus bonus game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Guthrie Drive have any available units?
4109 Guthrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Guthrie Drive have?
Some of 4109 Guthrie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Guthrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Guthrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Guthrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Guthrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4109 Guthrie Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Guthrie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Guthrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Guthrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Guthrie Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Guthrie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Guthrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Guthrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Guthrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Guthrie Drive has units with dishwashers.

