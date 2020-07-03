4109 Guthrie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

LOCATION!LOCATION!LOCATION! Lovely 4-bed, 3-bath home close to everything in Plano. Minutes to Dallas Toll Way and 121 in a wonderfully quiet neighborhood with access to top schools in Plano.

This home is freshly renovated with laminated wood floor throughout, all new window blinds, new paint in and out, new fixtures throughout. Updates include all bathroom mirrors and shower, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including new smart dishwasher and new French-door refrigerator. Dual Zone Heating and cooling with AC upstairs replaced 2014 and the downstairs AC replaced 2018.

Popular open living concept with master-bedroom downstairs, 3-large bedrooms upstairs plus bonus game room.