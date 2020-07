Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 BA home in established neighborhood close to Elementary school. In addition to 3 bedrooms this awesome home has a large family room with fireplace, surround sound speakers & equip & a study! Split Bedrooms with a Large Master Bedroom. Master Bath has dual sinks & a garden tub for relaxing along with a separate shower. Easy access to dining & entertainment. This home is a must see! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.