4032 Lonesome Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great location with easy access to major highways. Wonderful floor plan with 3 beds & 2 baths. Home has been completely redone with the very best materials from the roof to the flooring four years ago. New roof last year. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of kitchen cabinets and counter space in this open floor plan. Buyer to verify all information provided.