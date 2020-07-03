All apartments in Plano
4032 Lonesome Trail
4032 Lonesome Trail

4032 Lonesome Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4032 Lonesome Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location with easy access to major highways. Wonderful floor plan with 3 beds & 2 baths. Home has been completely redone with the very best materials from the roof to the flooring four years ago. New roof last year. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of kitchen cabinets and counter space in this open floor plan. Buyer to verify all information provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Lonesome Trail have any available units?
4032 Lonesome Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 Lonesome Trail have?
Some of 4032 Lonesome Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 Lonesome Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Lonesome Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Lonesome Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Lonesome Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4032 Lonesome Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Lonesome Trail offers parking.
Does 4032 Lonesome Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Lonesome Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Lonesome Trail have a pool?
No, 4032 Lonesome Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Lonesome Trail have accessible units?
No, 4032 Lonesome Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Lonesome Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Lonesome Trail has units with dishwashers.

