Great location with easy access to major highways. Wonderful floor plan with 3 beds & 2 baths. Home has been completely redone with the very best materials from the roof to the flooring four years ago. New roof last year. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of kitchen cabinets and counter space in this open floor plan. Buyer to verify all information provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4032 Lonesome Trail have?
Some of 4032 Lonesome Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
