4013 Highland Shores Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Gorgeous 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story home available for Lease in Plano (Frisco ISD). Beautifully remodeled with dark wood floors throughout the house. There is no carpet in the house. High Ceilings with beautiful arches give you a warm welcome. Private Master suite with huge walk-in closet. Granite counters in large kitchen with island gas cooktop, beautiful tile and opens to Family Room with Fireplace. Three large secondary bedrooms, large utility and attached 2 car Garage. Community offers a pool, Enjoy high quality life with walking & bike trails to Russell Creek Park. Highly rated Frisco schools. This home has all you need. The house comes with SS Refrigerator.