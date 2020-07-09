All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:12 AM

4013 Highland Shores Drive

Location

4013 Highland Shores Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story home available for Lease in Plano (Frisco ISD). Beautifully remodeled with dark wood floors throughout the house. There is no carpet in the house. High Ceilings with beautiful arches give you a warm welcome. Private Master suite with huge walk-in closet. Granite counters in large kitchen with island gas cooktop, beautiful tile and opens to Family Room with Fireplace. Three large secondary bedrooms, large utility and attached 2 car Garage. Community offers a pool, Enjoy high quality life with walking & bike trails to Russell Creek Park. Highly rated Frisco schools. This home has all you need. The house comes with SS Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have any available units?
4013 Highland Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have?
Some of 4013 Highland Shores Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Highland Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Highland Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Highland Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Highland Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Highland Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Highland Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4013 Highland Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 4013 Highland Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Highland Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Highland Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.

