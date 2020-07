Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing fully remodeled 3 beds, 2 and half baths house at prime location! Master bedroom is conveniently located at first floor. 2 bedrooms and second living space are at second floor. Fresh paint inside out. Roof and gutter was replaced in May 2017. Items new in 2017 include all flooring, SS appliance, granite countertop in kitchen and bathroom, new shower with frameless glass, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, faucets, toilets, and the list just goes on! Come and check this one out!