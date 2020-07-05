All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

3924 Creek Crossing Drive

3924 Creek Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Creek Crossing Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great 2 story DUPLEX with vaulted ceilings welcomes you in this ideal location. Downstairs is a large master suite with sitting area, separate garden tub and shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. 2 over sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and a second living area that can be used as an office or study. Eat-in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets that lead to a private backyard with 8 ft fence. Small yard for easy maintenance.WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have any available units?
3924 Creek Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have?
Some of 3924 Creek Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Creek Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Creek Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Creek Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Creek Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Creek Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

