3924 Creek Crossing Drive

Great 2 story DUPLEX with vaulted ceilings welcomes you in this ideal location. Downstairs is a large master suite with sitting area, separate garden tub and shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. 2 over sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and a second living area that can be used as an office or study. Eat-in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets that lead to a private backyard with 8 ft fence. Small yard for easy maintenance.WASHER, DRYER, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.

Tenants and tenants agents to verify all information provided here in.