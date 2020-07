Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable single story duplex with fireplace, 2 car garage, and private fenced yard in established Plano ISD. This home has been completely updated including granite counters throughout, ss appliances, custom paint, laminate flooring, LED lighting. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated. Al light fixtures and door hardware have been updated. New flagstone patio and privacy fence installed '17. 2 pet maximum, no aggressive breed dogs.