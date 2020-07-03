All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:37 PM

3905 San Mateo

3905 San Mateo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3905 San Mateo Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spotless, remodeled & gorgeous includes weekly lawn service as this is the most move-in ready rental property you will find in West Plano so bring your pickiest tenants! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car with split master. Large & open eat-in kitchen. UPDATES: granite in kitchen, baths & dry bar, refinished cabinets, designer Camel-color paint w cream trim, faucets & sinks, fixtures, oil-bronze knobs, 2-in blinds, cook top, MW, double ovens; fully-updated bathrooms. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms. NO smoking, NO pets. Tenants bring their own Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Realtor to meet as this is tenant occupied: call for showings. Listing agent is a Licensed TX Real Estate Agent and Owner. $47 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 San Mateo have any available units?
3905 San Mateo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 San Mateo have?
Some of 3905 San Mateo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 San Mateo currently offering any rent specials?
3905 San Mateo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 San Mateo pet-friendly?
No, 3905 San Mateo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3905 San Mateo offer parking?
Yes, 3905 San Mateo offers parking.
Does 3905 San Mateo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 San Mateo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 San Mateo have a pool?
No, 3905 San Mateo does not have a pool.
Does 3905 San Mateo have accessible units?
No, 3905 San Mateo does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 San Mateo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 San Mateo has units with dishwashers.

