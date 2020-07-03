3905 San Mateo

Amenities

Spotless, remodeled & gorgeous includes weekly lawn service as this is the most move-in ready rental property you will find in West Plano so bring your pickiest tenants! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car with split master. Large & open eat-in kitchen. UPDATES: granite in kitchen, baths & dry bar, refinished cabinets, designer Camel-color paint w cream trim, faucets & sinks, fixtures, oil-bronze knobs, 2-in blinds, cook top, MW, double ovens; fully-updated bathrooms. Walk-in closets in ALL bedrooms. NO smoking, NO pets. Tenants bring their own Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator. Realtor to meet as this is tenant occupied: call for showings. Listing agent is a Licensed TX Real Estate Agent and Owner. $47 application fee.