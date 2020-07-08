All apartments in Plano
3900 Evesham Drive

Location

3900 Evesham Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently renovated home with upgrades throughout! This exquisite 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home has a large remodeled kitchen with skylight, island, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and new appliances. The open concept opens into the large formal living area with a gas log fireplace. The master suite is completely updated and has a beautifully updated bath with granite surfaces, jet tub, separate shower and a 80 square foot custom walk-in closet. Spacious backyard that is great for entertaining. This Property is a MUST SEE! Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and 121. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Evesham Drive have any available units?
3900 Evesham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Evesham Drive have?
Some of 3900 Evesham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Evesham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Evesham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Evesham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Evesham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Evesham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Evesham Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Evesham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Evesham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Evesham Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Evesham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Evesham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Evesham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Evesham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Evesham Drive has units with dishwashers.

